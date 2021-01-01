It's Not Hoarding If It's Guitars Premium T-Shirt

Give your favorite musician a guitar shirt that will really strum their strings. This funny shirt for men and women pays homage to their love of acoustic, electric and bass guitars. Soft and comfortable, it will be the pick of their guitar stuff. Musicians take their skills seriously. When looking for the perfect gifts for guitar players, this guitar hoarding t-shirt leaves nothing to fret over. Your guitar man or women can slip into this clever shirt and be ready for their rock star moment. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.