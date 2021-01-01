Its Only A Phase Moon Phases Crescent Moon Tarot Card Tank Top

Its Only A Phase Moon phases for the person that likes Soft Grunge. With its Pastel Goth inspired look and Dark Mori shades. This Occult Goth spiritual Tarot Card tee for the person that is into divination, fortune telling and Spiritual Aesthetic. It's only a phase moon phases top. This luna top showing the first quarter, waxing crescent, waxing gibbous, waxing gibbous, third quarter and waning crescent. For the person that loves luna and moon based stuff and stars, space and lovers. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem