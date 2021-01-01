It´s Pumpkin Spice Latte Season - Happy Fall Leaves Tote Bag

This pretty thanksgiving graphic of fall leaves is perfect for halloween lovers to enjoy the pumpkin spice latte. Perfect for watercolor fans who wait for autumn season. If you search for It´s Pumpkin Spice Latte Season motif grab this cool october design for fall season. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.