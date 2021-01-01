I've Got 5 Fouls And I'm Not Afraid To Use Them Basketball Tote Bag

I'VE GOT 5 FOULS AND I'M NOT AFRAID TO USE basketball themed design for a basketball player, coach or trainer. Great gift for basketball players. Dropping dimes and making it rain. Great if you're a specialist for dunking or rebound. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.