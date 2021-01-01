DENY DESIGNS Iveta Abolina Charlette Rectangular Bamboo Tray in Multi at Nordstrom Rack

Style is served. The Deny rectangular tray is crafted from 100% sustainable and eco-friendly bamboo with a satin finished display. These trays make the perfect decor accessory for wherever you need a little extra organization or as a serving platter for cheese spreads or breakfast in bed. Choose from our curated array of designs to match whatever your decor style may be. And the best part? Every purchase pays the artist who designed it supporting creativity worldwide. . Color: multi. Not dishwasher safe. 18" x 14" x 1.75". Made in USA Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Puerto Rico, APO, FPO or P.O. Boxes. Wipe clean Bamboo