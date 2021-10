Loeffler Randall Ivy Bucket Hat in Tan,Mustard. Loeffler Randall Ivy Bucket Hat in Tan,Mustard. 100% cotton. Made in China. Ribbed corduroy fabric. Brim measures approx 2.5. LOEF-WA39. IVY-CD. At Loeffler Randall they have set out to create the perfect lifestyle assortment for the chic, modern girl - from the ultimate ballerina flat to the perfect pump, and then some. They have created a collection that possess an understated elegance and are well cut and undeniably feminine. Success at last.