Riot Swim Ivy Cover Up Skirt in Blush. - size S (also in M) Riot Swim Ivy Cover Up Skirt in Blush. - size S (also in M) 87% nylon 13% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Pull-on styling. Ruched drawstring front accent. Swimsuit material. Item not sold as set. Skirt measures approx 15.5 in length. RIOR-WQ1. IVY-PCH. For swimwear that's equal parts sexy and flattering, Riot Swim is about to be your favorite brand. Black-owned and founded in 2016 by model Monti Landers, the swimsuits range from high-waisted bikinis to ruched one-pieces that will make you feel confident. The bestseller, the Echo, gives you legs for days, perfect cleavage, and it doubles as a bodysuit.