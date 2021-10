The epitome of sporty comfort. Everything about this cool kick points to easy wear-”from the molded foot bed with arch support to the padded collar and tongue. Tumbled leather beautifully offsets the thick rubber soles with striking contrast. - Italian leather - Leather lined - Rubber outsole - Fabric laces - 3/4" outsole- Removeable footbeds- Imported | Frye Ivy Low Lace Sneakers Italian Leather in White Size 5-5