STX IX 401 Indoor Field Hockey Stick, Women's, Green

Show off your ball handling skills with the STX® IX 401 Indoor Field Hockey Stick. The low bow and thin toe make this stick extremely versatile. Put more power behind your shots with an optimal balance point. The full fiberglass construction helps improve stick feel and makes it perfect for all levels of play. Performance Technology Low bow 250mm Thin toe to aid for versatility and helps improve skill Fiberglass construction for more power Optimal balance point provides power and light feel Beginner to intermediate level players