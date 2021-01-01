J Lo Live Luxe 3.4 Eau De Parfum Spray

Design House: Jennifer LopezFragrance Notes: Peach Juicy Pear Muguet Petals Soft Amber Diamond Musk Amethyst FreesiaYear Introduced:2006Recommended Use: casualExplore your feminine side with Live Luxe perfume by Jennifer Lopez. This beautiful fragrance for women mixes notes of peach juicy pear muguet petals soft amber diamond musk amethyst and freesia for a perfect soft blend. Introduced in 2006 Live Luxe is the perfect way to add style and softness to your casual activities. Splash it onto your skin before heading out to go grocery shopping or run errands and enjoy the excitement it brings to everyday activities.