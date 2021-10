J Reneé Elleyete Sandals. With a whimsical sophistication, these sandals offer a low wedge open toe sling style. The large polka-dot fabric can be dressed up for dresses and slacks or down for shorts and denim. Wear these sandals from work to dinner. The Elleyette has a memory foam insole for added cushion and comfort. Make a style statement for any occasion with J Reneé.