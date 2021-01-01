Buckeye Lures J-Will Swimbait Jig Head, 3/4 OZ.

The J-Will Swimbait Jig Head is a highly effective piece of tackle that anglers can easily use to create successful rigs. This jig head is equipped with an extra sharp Mustad hook that makes for reliable hook sets on the strike. In addition, it is equipped with a collar that helps to keep bait secure on the jig head. An attractive color makes the Buckeye® Lures J-Will Swimbait Jig Head a target for gamefish. FEATURES: Extra sharp Mustad hook Collar better holds bait Attractive color Weight: 3/4 oz. Model: BLJWP34