Chanel J12 Phantom Quartz White Dial Ladies Watch H6345
White ceramic case and bracelet. Uni-directional rotating white bezel. White dial with silver-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 33 mm, case thickness: 12.94 mm. Folding clasp. Water resistant at 200 meters / 660 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. J12 Phantom Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Chanel J12 Phantom Quartz White Dial Ladies Watch H6345.