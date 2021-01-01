High-tech ceramic and stainless steel case with a high-tech ceramic and stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. White lacquer dial with silver-tone hands. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 19 mm. Hidden clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Additional Info: bracelet set with 116 brilliant-cut diamonds (~1.00 cts), dial set with 32 brilliant-cut diamonds (~0.27 cts). Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Chanel J12-XS White Lacquer Dial Ladies Two Tone Diamonds Watch H5238.