J30 Wired Headset 3.5mm USB LED Light Noise-cancelling Game Headphone HD Mic Over-ear Headphones-Blue

Features:1. Long-term comfortable gaming experience.2. 40mm speaker unit: 40mm stereo speaker with large diaphragm and stable output, bringing shocking sound effect, clear and transparent sound quality, high sensitivity3. Breathable and comfortable, well-built: Lightweight soundproof all-inclusive soft material design, protein skin-friendly earmuffs, comfortable to wear, breathable, bid farewell to dull4. Cool lighting: stylish appearance, simple and generous, cool colorful lighting effects5. Listen to the details of each sound: three-stage equalization adjustment, so that the sound has a higher clarity and depth of diving, whether or the game environment, it can be accurately presented, bringing you immersive EnjoySpecification: Plug diameter: Normal USB+3.5Sound principle: moving coilFrequency response distance: 20-2000 (Hz)Impedance: 2.2 (O)Sensitivity: 112dB±3 (dB)Wire length: 2.