Ja, die Klapse hat heute Wandertag Group Shirt Ausflung T-Shirt

A great partner shirt or group shirt for a trip. Are you a crazy troop and don't want to lose yourself in the crowd? This fun design is for children, teenagers, men, women and anyone who likes to be fun on the go. Yes, the Klapse today has a fun design for people who do not take life so seriously. Also great for bachelor parties, bachelor parties or trips with the club. You will stand out anywhere as a party group. Crazy people everywhere Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem