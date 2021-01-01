Show off your wild side while keeping things modest with Jacey Maxey Dress. A flowy hemline and smocked upper body for a flattering fit are designed with a wild cheetah print. The back of this gorgeous maxi dress has a cut out design that completes the aesthetic. Features:- Flowy hemline- Smocked upper body for a perfect fit- Cut out style at the back- Frappe color in cheetah printBe on trend and style it with flat gladiator sandals and large hoop earrings to complete your summer aesthetic look.