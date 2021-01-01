Jackson Ultima Men's Artiste Figure Skates, Black

Gain the extra edge as you make precise turns around the rink in the Jackson Ultima® Men’s Artiste Figure Skates. Developed with premium materials for entry-level skaters, the Artiste Skates feature a foam-backed comfort tongue to combine comfort and breathability as you finish your routine with confidence. Premium Comfort Microfiber lining includes memory foam ankle padding for a natural fit Foam-backed tongue to keep you comfortable and warm Strategic Flex Notch increases flexibility to promote a fuller range of motion Softer topline reinforces comfort around the upper of the skate Supportive Construction PVC soles enhance durability for long-lasting performance Ultima Mark IV blade is attached with screws for consistent support Additional Details Stiffness Rating: 25 (Light) Manufacturer’s Warranty: 1 year