Dakine Jacky Crossbody Bag, Sling Purse Travel Bag - Twilight Floral

A TRENDY CROSSBODY BAG – Not too big, not too small; This sling bag fits all your essential items as you hit the town, head to work or go to festivals; It measures at 10.5” x 7” x 1” A THOUGHTFUL GIFT FOR THOSE ON THE MOVE – This modern travel sling is ideal for those who enjoy trying new things and going to new events; It’s comfortable, adjustable, light and holds your cellphone, wallet, keys, charging cables, makeup and more FEATURES – Two zippered compartments, adjustable crossbody strap, numerous styles, colors and materials to pick-and-choose from BATTLE TESTED MATERIALS MEANT TO TAKE A BEATING– Wherever your adventure takes you, your possessions are protected by Dakine’s water repellent finish, bluesign approved and polyester materials