The Row's A-line 'Jaco' skirt is gently padded throughout to create volume. It's cut from cotton in a midi length and designed to wrap and hook in place at the side. Model your styling after the Spring '20 runway look by pairing it with the [coordinating 'Gemma' jacket id1235115]. Shown here with: [The Row Shoulder bag id1240279], [The Row Flip flops id1158611], [Spinelli Kilcollin Rings id1141360].