THE UPSIDE Jacquard Dance Midi Pant in Lavender. - size XS (also in L, M, S) THE UPSIDE Jacquard Dance Midi Pant in Lavender. - size XS (also in L, M, S) 93% polyamide 7% elastane. Made in China. Machine wash. Elastic waistband. Back embroidered logo detail. Ribbed fabric. Item not sold as a set. UPSD-WP76. USW321088. Inspired by the yoga communities of NYC, Sydney, and Hawaii, THE UPSIDE combines style and function for those looking to turn heads while breaking a sweat. Created on Oahu's North Shore, founder Jodhi Meares set forth to build a brand focused on an appreciation for our planet and the pursuit of healthy living. THE UPSIDE caters to the fashion-forward and eco-conscious babe, putting bold and trendy prints on high-quality, organic, recycled, and sustainable fabrics. However, the brand doesn't focus only on designing stylish and supportive athleisure; it also contributes a portion of its profits to organizations that advocate for child protection, mental health, and inclusivity. THE UPSIDE believes that how we move through the world matters, and that it's possible to be authentically yourself while shopping ethically and helping communities in need.