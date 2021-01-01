Fieldcrest Jacquard Tossed Bouquet Bath Towel, One Size , Gray

Celebrate relaxed, eclectic style with Fieldcrest, available exclusively at JCPenney. Add instant style to your bathroom with the Fieldcrest Jacquard Botanical Towel Collection. Made of supremely soft cotton, these towels feature a floral jacquard pattern for an elegant finish. As we evolve, our homes should too. DETAILS YOU'LL LOVE:Dense 600-gram weight for hotel comfort and luxury at homeSupremely soft feelFeatures a reversible designAn oversized bath sheet KEY PRODUCT POINTS: OEKO TEX 100 Certified: free from 100 harmful substances Included: 1 12x12 Inch Washcloth(s)Measurements: 12 Width/Inches, 12 Length/InchesFabric Content: 100% CottonCare: Machine WashDecor Styles: CasualCertifications And Listings: Standard 100 by Oeko-TexFabric Weight: Heavyweight (600-800 Gsm)Country of Origin: Imported