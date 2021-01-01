Aya Muse Jacques Pant in Black. - size L (also in M, S) Aya Muse Jacques Pant in Black. - size L (also in M, S) 83% rayon 17% poly. Elastic waistband. Side hem slit. Rib knit fabric. Item not sold as a set. 14 at the knee breaks to 16 at the leg opening. Imported. AYAR-WP1. AMS2103. Ethical and entirely unique, Los Angeles based label Aya Muse offers sustainable collections that serve to elevate and empower one's individual style. Derived from Japanese and Greek linguistic roots, Aya Muse meaning: 'beautiful inspiration' designs collections that embody the definition of the brand's name. From timeless reinvigorated 90's classics like the 'visible thong', biker shorts, and nostalgic knits, Aya Muse has since become a go-to ethical knitwear brand for contemporary women's pieces.