Jade of Yesteryear Jade Graduated Adjustable Cord Necklace - Green

Jade of Yesteryear Jade Graduated Adjustable Cord Necklace A tapered line of jades slides along this cord necklace, and offers up a fun and breezy way to wear the famous stone. Approx. 26"L x 7/16"W; adjustable: 18" to 26" No metal components Drawstring with adjustable slider Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Color-Enhanced Pink Jade: Smooth bead (14.5-15mm) Color-Enhanced Red Jade: Smooth bead ( 13.5-14mm) White Jade: Smooth bead ( 13.5-14mm) Color-Enhanced Lavender Jade: Smooth bead (7.5-8mm, 11.5-12mm) Dark Green Jade: Smooth bead (7.5-8mm, 9.5-10mm, 11.5-12mm, 13.5-14mm, 14.5-15mm) Light Green Jade: Smooth bead (7.5-8mm, 9.5-10mm, 11.5-12mm, 13.5-14mm, 14.5-15mm) Color-Enhanced Yellow Jade: Smooth bead (7.5-8mm, 9.5-10mm)