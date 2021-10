From the brand's Lite Series, this slip-on sneaker has a weightless construction that makes it ideal for packing along during all your travels. Contour Plus technology includes anatomical, dual-density cushioning, flexibility that lets the shoe move naturally with your foot and a quick-drying, breathable lining that keeps your foot feeling cool and dry. Cushioned insole with arch support Leather or textile upper/textile lining/synthetic sole Imported Women's Shoes