From tall to towering. Our new Jadon Max has been rebuilt on our highest platform sole to date: the Quad Max. Amped up with Oxblood Atlas leather, oversized eyelets and giraffe laces, the standout boots are finished with classic Docs DNA: yellow welt stitching and an AirWair heel loop, as well as a practical medial side zip. They come with a spare set of black laces. Atlas is a classic waxed aniline leather with a subtle pull-up and slight sheen. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. Platform height: 1 7/8 in; Heel height: 2 1/4 in. | Dr. Martens, Jadon Max Women's Leather Platform Boots in Oxblood, Size 9