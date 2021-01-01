Our smash hit Jadon never stops evolving. An amped-up evolution of the Original Docs boot, this season’s rework sees one of our bestsellers reimagined in a softer Pisa leather. Standing on a towering 1 1/2 inch sole, it’s unmistakably a Docs boot with stand out yellow stitching and black and yellow heel loop. Finished with a side zip for easy on/easy off accessibility. Inner ankle zip. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. Platform height: 1 1/2 in; Heel height: 1 7/8 in. | Dr. Martens, Jadon Pisa Leather Platform Boots in Black, Size M 7/W 8