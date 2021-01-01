Marco Bicego Jaipur 18K Yellow Gold & Topaz Stud Earrings

From the Jaipur Collection. Hand engraved gold stud earrings boasting dazzling topaz and London blue topaz stations. 18K yellow gold London blue topaz Topaz Post back Made in Italy SIZE Length, about 0.62" ABOUT THE BRAND Marco Bicego first started learning the art of goldsmithing from his father, and ultimately formed his own brand in 2000 in Trissino, Italy. All crafted in 18K gold, the brand is most known for its handmade pieces in engraved and coil finishes, as well as vibrant semi-precious jewels. Marco has created his brand to be versatile, so one can mix and match collections for daily wear. Fine Jewelry - Marco Bicego C > Marco Bicego > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Marco Bicego.