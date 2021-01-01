Marco Bicego Jaipur Color 18K Yellow Gold & Mother-of-Pearl Bracelet

From the Jaipur Color Collection. Inspired by a tropical Indian sunset and the stonecutting heritage of Jaipur, the Jaipur Collection is characterized by its prism-cut gemstones. This handcrafted bracelet is set in glowing 18K yellow gold, crowned with a luminous mother-of-pearl gemstone. Mother-of-pearl 18K yellow gold Lobster clasp Made in Italy SIZE Chain length, about 6" ABOUT THE BRAND Marco Bicego first started learning the art of goldsmithing from his father, and ultimately formed his own brand in 2000 in Trissino, Italy. All crafted in 18K gold, the brand is most known for its handmade pieces in engraved and coil finishes, as well as vibrant semi-precious jewels. Marco has created his brand to be versatile, so one can mix and match collections for daily wear. Fine Jewelry - Marco Bicego A > Marco Bicego > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Marco Bicego. Color: Gold.