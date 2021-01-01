This Oriental-infused elixir combines spicy, citrus and floral accords for a botanically-charged cologne that's both refreshing and elegant. Top notes of tart lemon, citrus lime, sparkling bergamot and spicy cardamom open the scent with an exhilarating burst of energy and zest. Middle notes of soft red rose, night-blooming jasmine, sweet carnation and warm cinnamon add a decadent floral bouquet that's rich and satisfying. Finally, base notes of benzoin, cedar, tonka bean and patchouli round out the fragrance for a delectable and masculine cologne that's perfect for wearing day and night.Design house: Boucheron. Scent name: Jaipur Homme. Gender: Mens. Category: Perfume. Type: Fragrance. SubType: EDT. Size: 0.15 oz. Style: JAIMT015. Jaipur Homme / Boucheron EDT Mini 0.15 oz (4.5 ml) (m). This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.