Give your outdoorsy look a boost with the Dunham Jake PT Boot. Uppers are made of a burnished leather and features a waterproof construction and warm flannel lining. Lace-up design. Removable memory foam footbed provides optimal comfort. Durable rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 4 oz Shaft: 5 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 11, width 4E. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.