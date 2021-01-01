jam true wireless exec earbuds with background noise reduction (black)

True Wireless Freedom / True Wireless Freedom means no wires. Anywhere. Ever. Whether youre working, working out, or taking calls with the integrated microphone. Compatible with Bluetooth devices and voice assistants. Dual Microphones / Minimize background noise so you can make and receive crystal-clear calls with the TWS Exec dual mics. On-the-Go Touch Controls / Control the Convo. Convenient touch controls mean you never have to stop taking calls no matter where you are in your day. IPX4 Rated / Resistant to water splashes no matter what direction its coming from so your meeting wont be cut short. Playtime / Up to 8 hours of playtime, or 32+ hours with the case.