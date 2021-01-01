Lovers and Friends Jamison Top in Ivory. - size XL (also in L, M, S, XS, XXS) Lovers and Friends Jamison Top in Ivory. - size XL (also in L, M, S, XS, XXS) Self: 70% cotton 27% nylon 3% elastaneLining: 95% rayon 5% elastane. Made in China. Hand wash. Hidden side zipper closure. Side tie closure with ring detail at waist. Blouson sleeve with lightly padded shoulder and elastic cuff. Crisp poplin fabric. LOVF-WS2176. ACS1173 U21. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers and Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.