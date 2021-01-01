L'AGENCE Jane Floral Silk Tank

Slinky spaghetti-strap tank crafted of luxurious silk, adorned with a lovely floral motif. V-neck Adjustable spaghetti straps Pullover style Silk Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 18.75" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 2008, L'Agence marries Southern California ease with chic Parisian style. Using luxurious fabrics, the Los Angeles-based label delivers feminine collections that are both timeless and versatile. In 2015, the label launched a denim line in a range of sleek, impeccably tailored cuts. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > L'agence > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. L'AGENCE. Color: Blush Rose. Size: Medium.