Rails Jane Short in Taupe. - size S (also in M, XS) Rails Jane Short in Taupe. - size S (also in M, XS) 60% cotton 40% poly. Made in Vietnam. Machine wash. Smocked elastic waistband. Side slant pockets and back pocket. French terry fabric. Item not sold as set. Shorts measure approx 13 in length. RAIL-WF25. 843A-287-2502. Launched in 2006, Rails is a unique brand of fashion fusing California comfort activewear with European styling. High quality fabrics, narrow cuts, and unique lines; this collection is influenced by international travel and metropolitan lifestyle.