Safavieh Janice Geometric Rectangular Rug, One Size , Gray

ï»¿Think Coastal Living, Casual Beach House Style Captured In Rugs With Pizzazz Enough For Any Metro Apartment. Made Using A Blend Of Natural Fibers That Are Soft Underfoot, Texture-Rich And Natural In Color. The Sustainable Sisal, Sea Grass, Or Biodegradable Jute Fibers Are Twice-Washed For Unrivaled Softness And Beauty. This Is A Great Addition To Your Home Whether In The Country Side Or Busy City.Shape: RectangleMeasurements: 27 Width/Inches, 96 Length/InchesBase Material: 60% Cotton, 40% JuteCare: Professional CleanCountry of Origin: Imported