Spend a cozy day in with the MICHAEL Michael Kors Janis Slipper, lined with plush faux fur. Slip-on design with closed rounded toe and open back for easy on and off. Metal logo hardware at vamp. Textile upper, lining, and insole. Rubber sole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.