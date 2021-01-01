Natalie Martin January Dress in Black 100% silk. Made in Indonesia. Hand wash. Unlined. Self-tie shoulder straps. Split neckline with tie closures. Tiered design. NTIF-WD104. S133. About the designer: Born in Noosa, Australia, Natalie Martin's love of all things summer started from a young age. The LA-based designer's eponymous collection embraces this love, with effortless pieces that can be worn to evening soirees or slipped over swimwear. They feature the distinctive and ancient batik prints of Bali, which Natalie fell in love with after traversing the globe in search of unique patterns. She personally works in partnership with local Indonesian artisans, who bring her custom motifs to life through traditional batik screen printing methods. This handmade nature gives the collection a unique charm and beauty, for no two pieces are exactly alike. Vibrant and quietly luxurious, understated yet infused with glamour: these are the characteristics that define Natalie Martin.