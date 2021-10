An edgy lace-up boot with a striped midsole and a lug sole steps up the comfort with a supple leather upper, cushy padding and great flexibility. 1 1/2" heel; 3/4" platform (size 9) 6 3/4" shaft Lace-up style; side zip closure HighSoft technology with removable padded insole, built-in arch support and foam insert in ball of foot Flexible EVA sole cushioning Leather upper/leather, synthetic and textile lining/synthetic sole Made in Portugal