Japan Shape Silhouette Japanese Pride Tokyo Travel Asia Raglan Baseball Tee

This funny design shows the word Japan in white, where the letter J is replaced by the country's J-shaped silhouette. Get it if you love the Japanese culture or if you travel to Tokyo on vacation, or give it to a proud Japanese friend. Japan is located in the Pacific Ocean of East Asia and consists of the five main islands Hokkaido, Honshu, Shikoku, Kyushu, and Okinawa. Its capital is Tokyo, other major cities include Yokohama, Osaka, Nagoya, and Sapporo. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem