Japanese Aesthetic Lettering Japanese Biteki Translation Premium T-Shirt

BITEKI AESTHETIC. Makes a great minimalist design for someone that loves Japan and Japanese culture. This English to Japanese translation is a really cool clothing idea for a lover of Japan. This Vaporwave style design is great for people that love to translate Japanese words! A great cute Japanese themed outfit for those that love otaku, manga or the Japanese way of life. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.