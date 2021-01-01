Japanese Daruma Doll Premium T-Shirt

Japanese traditional doll for good luck and achieving goals, based on the buddhist monk founder of the Zen tradition. Daruma dolls are a talisman of good luck in Japan, and are a symbol of perseverance and good luck, making them a popular gift of encouragement. We love Japanese traditional culture and tried to give it our personal touch with a cool and creepy style. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.