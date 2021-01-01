Japanese Generation Gosei Tote Bag

Japanese diasporic terms to specify the descendants of Japanese immigrants (Issei) include Nisei (second generation), Sansei (third generation), Yonsei (fourth generation), and Gosei (fifth generation). Japanese expats are known as nikkei or nikkeijin. Nikkei live in the United States, China, Canada, Australia, and Thailand. Japanese descendant design for Japanese family reunions, ojiisan, obaasan, grandparents, parents, sister, brother, kids, or anyone who has Japanese ancestry or who is proud Japanese. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.