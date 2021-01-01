Japanese Raw Selvedge Indigo Overshirt

When we introduced our first denim overshirt, it sold out in a matter of days. So we've brought the popular silhouette back in this special denimhead edition. The raw selvedge is sourced from Japan for us by the textile gurus at Three Looms. The fabric has a gutsy handfeel. Design details include contrast stitching on the seams reminiscent of vintage denim plus genuine melamine buttons. The silhouette is that of our classic jeans: two pockets and tailored enough to be flattering yet loose enough to layer. 100% Cotton; Japanese fabric; Made in Portugal; Fits similar to our other overshirts; relaxed enough to layer; Genuine melamine buttons; Contrast stitching reminiscent of vintage denim; Machine Wash; Style Number SH88S9709;