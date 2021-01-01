9" Japanese Utility Short in Olive

Inspired by classic field clothing, Todd created the Utility Short last summer and (as we say in the trade) sold to the piece. Now, it's back. The fabric is a Japanese slub sateen with a hint of stretch. The handfeel is sold yet soft like a chino you'd find in a military surplus store. The short clocks in at 9 inches meaning that on an average guy it should hit at the knee. Throwback design details include a button fly, a tool pocket on the wearer's right back, right side seam and a patch pocket on the wearer's left leg. 97% cotton, 3% elastane; Made in Japan; 9" inseam, hits right above knee; Tool Pocket; Button Fly; Machine Wash;