Jasmine Maxi Dress - Flame - L - Also in: XL, M, S

This 70\'s inspired maxi dress features a sexy cross front V-shaped neckline and capped kimono shaped short rolled sleeves. Go ahead and enjoy that Happy Hour or Taco Tuesday because the ultra-comfortable elasticized waist adjusts to fit a range of sizes! There is an attached self-tying belt at the right-hand side seam. The full, sweeping circle maxi skirt has a sexy front cross design with a dramatic front leg slit. This dress is cut from a soft and drapey, opaque fabrication with a pebbled hand and features a striking, vivid flame-orange hue. The skirt is partially lined. Get ready for the ultimate confidence boost. the compliments will be endless!