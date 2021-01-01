Jasmine Oasis Floral Hydration Hair Mist - Curls transform from dry and brittle to instantly softened with one spritz of Flora & Curl Jasmine Oasis Floral Hydration Hair Mist. Benefits Curls transform from dry and brittle to instantly softened with one spritz. HYDRATION - Replenishes moisture and instantly conditions dry curls using plant nutrients SOFTENING - Rose Water and Aloe Vera soften and reduce brittleness CURL ACTIVATION - Perfect for activating and volumising curls throughout the week with low reversion SOOTHING - Lavender and Sandalwood soothe the scalp The botanical solution for dry, dehydrated hair. Features Unlike spraying hair with tap water or hard water which contain chlorine and various metal minerals, this botanical mist moisturises your curls the way nature intended. Your hair generously receives all the potent benefits, without build up from additional synthethic additives Key Ingredients Hydrate thirsty hair with a botanically active infusion of floral essences: Organic Rose Flower Water, Aloe Vera and bioactive flower oils of Lavender, Jasmine and Sandalwood. - Jasmine Oasis Floral Hydration Hair Mist