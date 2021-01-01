Jaspe Cotton and Leather Wallet

With a passion for excellence Felix Fuentes and Xzenia Palacios in Guatemala create gorgeous accessories like this unique wallet. The wallet is crafted from supple black leather with a pebbled grain. The front of the wallet features a traditionally-woven panel of cotton jaspe fabric in midnight blue and off-white. Jaspe is a technique which involves tie-dyeing the threads before they are woven. The wallet features multiple slots for cards and pockets for cash as well as a zipper coin pocket. It closes with a magnetic snap.