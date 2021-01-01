Jawsome with Gray Shark Tote Bag

Jawsome design features a happy funny gray shark and the word jawsome, perfect for anyone that is more than awesome! Perfect for boys and girls, kids and adults, makes a fun Christmas or birthday gift for moms and dads, coaches or teachers too. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.