Jay King Sterling Silver New Red Skin Turquoise Drop Earrings Beautiful blue turquoise punctuated with unique inclusions, help these earrings bring a fun, unexpected pop of genuine gemstone color to your outfit. Earrings measure approx. 1-5/16"L x 9/16"W Stamped .925 Pierced with wire backs Earrings have freeform drops of New Red Skin turquoise Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Stabilized Multi-Color Red Skin Turquoise - Freeform (18x15mm); mined in China